UPDATE: Curtis Brown, 34, the man allegedly involved in a shootout with Chattanooga police on Glass Street has turned himself into police, with the assistance from Bishop Kevin Adams from Olivet Baptist Church.

CPD confirms that Brown also was shot during the shootout. Brown suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and will be transported to the Hamilton County Jail when he is discharged from a local hospital.

Brown has been charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, Unlawful Possession, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

PREVIOUS STORY: The search is on for Curtis Brown, 34, who is accused of shooting at Chattanooga police officers. Police said it happened around 11:00 p.m. on Monday on the 2400 block of Glass Street outside of Sandy's Mini Mart.

Police said there was an argument between store employees and Brown. It's unclear what it was about.

Someone called 911 about the argument. Once police arrived, they found Brown who was allegedly involved in the situation. From there, it escalated quickly.



"I fear for our communities. I fear for our life. I fear for everybody. I fear for the city. The city is going crazy here. We need to stop it," Nassar Jaser of Sandy's Mini Mart said.

Police said they told Brown to stay put, but he decided to run away instead.

While he was running, he pulled a gun. That's when a shootout happened between the man and police. He got away.



"As a person that grew up in East Chattanooga, I'm concerned about East Chattanooga. I'm concerned that there's a person out there causing a disorder that would have the audacity to shoot at policemen who responded to deal with the disorder," Lt. Glenn Scruggs of the Chattanooga Police Department said.

Scruggs said it's alarming to hear about these kinds of situations. He was surprised to hear some neighbors were upset by the police response.

"People should be upset, but they should be upset with the right person, the person that was shooting at police last night," Scruggs said.

Jaser is hoping community leaders are taking note and working on a solution.

"We want it to be more peaceful. We want to see people live here and live in peace. Not scared for gun action or gun violence," Jaser said.

Police said no one was hurt during the shoot out on Monday.

The two officers, Officer Kelly Downs and Officer Stephen Huckabee, who fired shots are on a mandatory 7 day administrative leave. That's standard under department policy.