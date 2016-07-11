Millennials are choosing old technology over new technology when it comes to music. Vinyl records or LPs are back and baby boomers aren't responsible.

"This craze has kind of taken off in the last couple of years, mainly because the younger generation is loving vinyl again," said Crystal Griffith of Audio­Technica. "I don't blame them because it's so experiential."

Griffith said the younger generation discovered music sounds better when played on vinyl and they enjoy the artwork and tactile experience of seeing and holding a record.

"It's something you can feel and touch and sit down and feel like you've got some connection with the artists," Griffith explained.

Audiophiles insist music sounds warmer coming from vinyl, a stylus, receiver and speakers. Seeing this craze taking hold Audio­Technica released a new line of turntables earlier this year with some features from today.

Turntables that can be connected to a computer by USB and to Bluetooth speakers which bypass the need for a receiver or amplifier. Griffith pointed me to Audio­Technica's newest turntable that costs around $180.

"This also has Bluetooth capabilities, not only can you hook this up to wired speakers, you can hook this up to a wireless speaker and be listening to music anywhere in the house while this is sitting with your vinyl records back in the backroom," she said. Other Audio­Technica turntables sell for around $100. You can also find turntables from other companies for $60 online.

Amazon's biggest selling audio product Christmas of 2015 was a turntable and the online retailer has opened a Vinyl Record Store which lists albums, turntables, styli, cartridges and storage boxes.