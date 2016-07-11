The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport checkpoint, Monday morning.

TSA says around 6 a.m., a loaded .380 caliber Kel-Tec pistol was discovered in a passenger's carry-on bag. TSA immediately notified airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

Firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

TSA is reminding passengers that it is important for them to thoroughly search their bags for any potential dangerous weapons or prohibited items before departing for the airport. Safety is the first concern of the TSA, and having these items in bags that are traveling with you on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

This is the tenth firearm discovered at the security checkpoint by TSA officers at CHA in 2016, matching the total found there in calendar year 2015.