UPDATE: The victim, Lester “Jimmy” Cawood, told police he knows the two young men. They came by his home on the day of the attack to “hang out”. He went on to say he’s familiar with the two suspects from prior visits and sometimes they stay with him at his residence, according to court documents.

The two suspects were found together at a home on Weldon Drive. Cawood’s truck was located at the Walmart in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

Both suspects admitted to being at Cawood’s home, leaving the home in Cawood’s truck and leaving it at Walmart. Both suspects deny attacking Cawood.

Berry and Richardson are charged with especially aggravated robbery and are being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two men are facing charges after Chattanooga police said an elderly man was beaten and robbed.

"I was devastated. They just left him there. What they did, that ain't even human," Richard Jones, Cawood's nephew said.

Police said 72-year-old Lester “Jimmy” Cawood was severely beaten over the head with a stainless steel pot at his home Saturday night on East Mountain Lane.

Cawood’s wallet and vehicle were taken from the scene.

"Now his eyes are almost swollen shut. His nose is broke. His shoulder was broke. His arm was broke and he had several stitches in his head," Jones said.

Jones said his uncle is in a lot of pain and isn't doing too well at the moment. He was taken to the hospital over the weekend and is now in the care of family members while he recovers.

26-year-old Jacob Berry and 20-year-old Tyler Dylan Richardson are charged with especially aggravated robbery in the case.

"The emotions of it get in touch. We all have our own granddads, our own fathers," Det. Jon Watkins of the Chattanooga Police Department said.

Family members said Cawood may have known at least one of the men. It's still unclear if he was targeted.

"If they've been arrested, they deserve to be arrested. For what they did to my uncle, it was just unbelievable," Jones said.

Jones said he's thankful his uncle survived the attack.

"I'm surprised he's alive. I don't know whether it's the will of God or being how he tough he is. That's the only reason why he's alive," Jones said.

Prior to Monday's arrests, the Cawood family took to social media calling for the arrest of the two men police eventually named as suspects. It's not clear how the family knows the pair or why they were at the home Saturday.