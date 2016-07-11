(NBC SPORTS) Jordan Spieth informed the International Golf Federation that he will not participate in the Rio Olympics. Spieth, who is the No. 3 ranked golfer in the world, is just the latest withdrawal from the tournament.

With his withdrawal, none of the top four players in the world will be participating at the Rio Games. Dustin Johnson, Jason Day and Rory McIlroy all previously announced they would not be playing in the Olympics. Bubba Watson, No. 5 in the world, is now the highest ranked Olympic golfer.

Barring further withdrawals, the United States will be represented by Watson, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Reed and Matt Kuchar. Each are within the top 10 of the Olympic golf rankings, with Watson at No. 1 and Fowler at No. 3.

Henrik Stenson, No. 6 in the world, is the highest ranked international golfer still in play and is ranked No. 2 in the Olympic golf rankings. Danny Willett and Justin Rose fill out the top five in the Olympic rankings and are slated to represent Great Britain.

The Olympic Golf Rankings closed today. Though players can still withdraw, these are the final rankings as of July 11, 2016: