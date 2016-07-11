Tennessee man charged with selling fake Percocet pills
NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Murfreesboro man has been arrested following an investigation into the distribution of fake Percocet pills.
The TBI says 50-year-old Johnny L. Williams was arrested Friday night at his home and charged with one count of selling a controlled substance.
Williams was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on $100,000 bond.
The TBI says counterfeit Percocet pills laced with a powerful narcotic have resulted in three deaths and multiple overdoses in Rutherford County.
