NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Murfreesboro man has been arrested following an investigation into the distribution of fake Percocet pills.

The TBI says 50-year-old Johnny L. Williams was arrested Friday night at his home and charged with one count of selling a controlled substance.

Williams was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on $100,000 bond.

The TBI says counterfeit Percocet pills laced with a powerful narcotic have resulted in three deaths and multiple overdoses in Rutherford County.