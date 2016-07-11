News
Man pistol-whipped, another shot during robbery
Police say a 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds.
Monday, July 11th 2016, 3:14 am EDT by
Updated:
Monday, July 11th 2016, 7:19 am EDT
An apparent robbery led to one person getting shot twice and the other getting pistol-whipped. According to police it happened in 2700 block of Cannon Avenue around 11:30 Sunday night.
Officers say a 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. The other victim, a 49-year-old man, is suffering from a non-life-threatening injury after being hit with the suspect's firearm, according to a release.
Both parties were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators are still working to determine more information concerning this case. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.