An apparent robbery led to one person getting shot twice and the other getting pistol-whipped. According to police it happened in 2700 block of Cannon Avenue around 11:30 Sunday night.

Officers say a 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. The other victim, a 49-year-old man, is suffering from a non-life-threatening injury after being hit with the suspect's firearm, according to a release.

Both parties were taken to a local hospital for treatment.