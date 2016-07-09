News
One dead, another hurt in Hwy 27 crash in Soddy Daisy
Police say the crash vehicle contained two occupants, both ejected from the vehicle.
Saturday, July 9th 2016, 11:06 am EDT
Updated:
Sunday, July 10th 2016, 7:52 am EDT
One person has died and another was injured in a single vehicle crash on Highway 27 in Soddy Daisy on Friday night.
Soddy Daisy police officers responded to an accident with injuries near the Harrison Lane exit. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.
Names are being withheld family members are notified.