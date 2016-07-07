HIRAM, Ga. (AP) - Authorities have identified a gunman who killed a neighbor and wounded two other people before barricading himself inside of northwestern Georgia home and later killing himself.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday that 65-year-old Will Arnette, of Powder Springs, was armed with an AR-15-style rifle during the Tuesday attack.

The standoff with authorities ended when Arnette was found in his backyard, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives say two victims, a married couple, were in the process of moving and had returned to the residence to pick up some belongings when Arnette began shooting. They say the attack was unprovoked.

Police say Jeffrey Adams died at the scene. Adam's wife, Annetta, was shot in the abdomen and Denise Basnett was shot "numerous times."