The new guns on campus law that came into effect July 1st allowing staff and faculty on UT campuses to carry concealed weapons doesn't have a lot of people registered at UTC.



Out of 1, 207 faculty members and staff on UTC's campus, only 7 have registered so far according to UTC Police Chief Robert Ratchford.

The names of those who register will not be public information, so students will not know which employees are carrying firearms.

Chief Ratchford tells Channel 3 that the training offered by the UTC Police Department to full-time employees who register is voluntary.The training ensures that those who choose to carry know exactly what the law is, the University's policy, and what to expect of and from police during a critical incident.

The training also goes over where and when a person can carry.