Because of hot and dry conditions, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has suspended the Citico Creek rainbow trout stocking.

The Tellico River will only be stocked from Green Cove to State Line Campground this week. Further stocking adjustments will be necessary on the Tellico River if drought conditions worsen, according to a TWRA news release.

Trout require cold water temperatures to survive. At water temperatures above 70 degrees, trout become stressed and eventually die at temperatures above 74. Citico Creek water temperatures are at or above 70 throughout the area normally stocked with trout.

Because of these conditions, TWRA will not be able to stock Citico Creek for the foreseeable future.