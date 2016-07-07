UPDATE: Court documents obtained by Channel 3 shows that former Ooltewah High School Assistant Athletic Director Jesse Nayadley finished the 10 hours of community service he needed to complete as part of his arrangement.

Nayadley performed his community service at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, assembling emergency food boxes and helping to sort food for CAFB clients.

He resigned his position at OHS following the December 2015 sexual assault of a basketball player while in Gatlinburg at a tournament.

He was charged with failure to report child sexual abuse as were OHS head basketball coach Andre "Tank" Montgomery and volunteer assistant coach Karl Williams.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two former Ooltewah High School administrators will not return to school this fall.

The Hamilton County Department of Education approved former OHS Principal Jim Jarvis’ request for a leave of absence this week.

Hamilton County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Stacy Stewart couldn't go into specifics about the request but did say typically employees are allowed to use accrued sick leave, vacation time and personal days during a leave of absence.

Former OHS Athletic Director Jesse Nayadley sent school officials a letter this week formally submitting his resignation from the district effective July 5th.

Stewart told Channel 3 state law requires a 30-day notice of written resignation but that can be waived at the district's discretion, which was allowed for Nayadley.

Jarvis was assigned in May to an assistant principal position at East Hamilton Middle/High School. Stewart said replacements for both positions will be named by the school system's department of operations in the coming days.

Nayadley, along with OHS head basketball coach Andre "Tank" Montgomery and volunteer assistant coach Karl Williams were charged with failing to report child sexual abuse after a freshman basketball player was allegedly raped by three of his teammates during a tournament in Gatlinburg in December of 2015.

The district attorney's office dismissed the charges against Williams because his volunteer status didn't come with training regarding the mandatory reporting law.

Nayadley accepted a pre-trial diversion on the conditions of completing at least 10 hours of community service and taking a class on mandatory reporting. If he completes those requirements, his record will be wiped clean in 90 days.