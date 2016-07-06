News
Four arrested in Murray Co. drug bust
Several people were arrested as the result of a drug bust in Murray County, Georgia.
Wednesday, July 6th 2016, 2:27 pm EDT by
Several people were arrested as the result of a drug bust in Murray County, Georgia.
It was a joint investigation by the Murray County Sheriff's Office and Chatsworth police department that targeted meth distribution.
Four people were arrested for operating out of a home on Highway 411.43-year-old, Mickey Long, 33-year-old, Shelby Douglas, 39-year-old ,Danny Hollifield, and 56-year-old Danny Morris are all behind bars tonight.
Police are still looking for two more suspects to arrest.