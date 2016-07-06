Several people were arrested as the result of a drug bust in Murray County, Georgia.

It was a joint investigation by the Murray County Sheriff's Office and Chatsworth police department that targeted meth distribution.

Four people were arrested for operating out of a home on Highway 411.43-year-old, Mickey Long, 33-year-old, Shelby Douglas, 39-year-old ,Danny Hollifield, and 56-year-old Danny Morris are all behind bars tonight.