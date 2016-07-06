UPDATE: Two bodies found in Bledsoe County, TBI investigating

UPDATE: The TBI is investigating what appears to be the double murder of a Bledsoe County couple.

Neighbors in the small Pikeville community say they're on edge because the apparent killer is still on the loose.

Residents we spoke with say Robbin Martin, 49, and James Songer, 41, were friendly neighbors. They're shocked that this kind of violence could reach their quiet neighborhood.

Crime scene tape still surrounds the mobile home on Brock Hollow Road.

Lights outside the home are still on, 24 hours after deputies found a couple dead.

Bledsoe County investigators were searching for clues out front, where two trucks were parked in the driveway.

TBI agents were brought in to investigate what appears to be a double homicide.

"They were good neighbors. They never bothered anybody," one neighbor said.

The few neighbors who live along the stretch of Brock Hollow Road said they all know each other.

One neighbor didn't want her face on camera. She is fearful that the couple's killer is still at large.

Most people recognize vehicles that drive down the street.

Nearby residents are thinking back to the holiday weekend; trying to remember if anyone suspicious-looking drove by.

Investigators said a passerby called 911 shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after spotting a man's body in the front yard. Once deputies arrived, they found the woman's body inside.

A neighbor said the couple lived there for well over a decade, and always did whatever they could to help.

"They'd come and haul the wood off, or they'd trim the bushes. They'd just help me out," she said.

Employees at the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office told Channel 3, Sheriff Jimmy Morris was meeting with TBI agents on Wednesday night.

Residents want their sense of safety back and are hopeful investigators can solve this soon.

"I'm just so sorry that it's happened," said one neighbor. "We're just hoping that they find out what did happen."

It's still unclear how the couple died. Autopsy results are pending.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Bledsoe County.

TBI says Robbin Martin, 49, and James Songer, 41, both of Pikeville were found deceased Tuesday evening around 5:50 CDT at a home in the 2500 block of Brock Hollow Road in Pikeville.

Autopsy results are pending. TBI says their agents will continue to work to gather any and all relevant evidence and and submit their findings to the District Attorney General.



Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.