Automotive buffs know the drill: spy photos of new, yet unreleased cars, trucks and SUVs fuel speculation on what the new vehicles may look like.

Spotted recently near the Volkswagen Chattanooga plant, a white four-door SUV with front and rear body panels disguised by vinyl pads was photographed.

It's a similar technique Volkswagen used back in 2010 when the VW Passat (then called the New Mid-Sized Sedan) was being tested in the Nevada desert, and WRCB obtained spy photos of the new sedan .

Volkswagen's new SUV has yet to be officially released or named, but some of the names bantered about at car shows are CrossBlue, Cross Blue Coupe GTE and CrossBlue Coupe.

An email request for comment was sent to Volkswagen, but they have not yet replied.