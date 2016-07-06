UPDATE: About a dozen Orange Grove clients are still looking for work after a change in how the city's recyclables are sorted.

The change took effect Monday, July 25th following a new federal mandate that requires new guidelines for how Orange Grove serves its clients, who have developmental disabilities like down syndrome or autism..

The center closed up shop on Friday, displacing about 45 workers. Some clients have been with Orange Grove since 1990.

The recycling program will continue but processing will be moved to another facility to meet federal mandate. Orange Grove officials say they've had success in finding new placements but they still need your help in finding the perfect match for everyone affected.



Employee Bill Ramsey says he sorted plastics.



"Since April of last year," said Ramsey. " I'm going to miss them so much."

Tera Roberts explains the news was heartbreaking to some and exciting for others. Employees had a going away "dance party" on their last day.

"Friday was a great day, we thought we needed to end it with a bang so we had a big party," said Roberts.

Almost all of the sorting-line employees started a new job Monday.

"I work at UTC," said Ramsey. Reporter: "Have you met a lot of good friends?" Ramsey: "Yes!"

Bill tells Channel 3 he will miss his friends, but he's happy to meet new coworkers and do a good job.



"I love everybody," said Ramsey.



Twelve more disabled workers are still waiting for a new opportunity. The center is asking Chattanoogans to open their hearts and businesses to Orange Grove workers, who are eager to serve.

"We've got about a dozen people today in part time jobs or in volunteer opportunities but that is not their dream job so we are still trying to talk to employers and get them to hire our folks," said Roberts.

"Don't rest on assumptions about what you think our people or individuals we serve can do or can not do," said Heidi Hoffecker, Director of Orange Grove Center.

If you are interested in hiring an individual with an intellectual or developmental disability, call Orange Grove Center at 423-629-1451.

