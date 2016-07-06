UPDATE: The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department is actively searching for a missing man.

Police say 43-year-old David Dewayne Abbott was last seen on June 22nd in the Ringgold, Georgia area.

Investigators found his vehicle near Athens but have no other leads regarding his whereabouts.

Since April, Abbott had frequent schizophrenic episodes. Abbott’s longtime girlfriend Regina Snyder said he recently stopped taking his medication and is concerned he might be in danger.

"I’m afraid he's hurt, he needs help and he needs his family. He might not know who he is, he might not know where he's from. I just want home, I just want to help." Snyder said.



Snyder described her last conversation with Abbott as out of character on the day he went missing, but said she never thought he would disappear.

"He was talking odd, I felt like something was going on. So I had a neighbor at the apartment to check in on him even when he seen him he knew something was wrong but never thought he would leave,” Snyder recounted.



Two days after his disappearance police found his truck parked about 60 miles away in Athens, Tennessee.



Family members aren't sure why he would drive in that direction.



Lt. Steve Blevins with the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department said they have received very few leads, but investigators don't believe foul play is involved.

"It appears that Mr. Abbott, due to medical conditions wondered out of his apartment, got in his vehicle and drove away,” said Lt. Blevins.



Abbott was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and flip flops. Family members said he recently got a haircut is now in a "high and tight" style.

Snyder fears Abbott had an episode when he disappeared.

“The paranoia makes him think someone’s trying to get him or that something is after him and if he tried to escape, I don’t know. The way he left his apartment, the way he left his vehicle I think he was trying to get away from something,” Snyder said.



Family and friends are combing through McMinn County and talking to everyone they meet.



Abbott’s birthday is on Saturday, family members say the best gift of all would be to have him back home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department at (706) 866-2512.

