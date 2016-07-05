BREAKING: East Brainerd Rd is back open after standoff. pic.twitter.com/G7k0srTPOQ — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWRCB) July 5, 2016

A 7-hour police standoff that shut down part of East Brainerd Road for seven hours on Tuesday ended peacefully.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office ended the standoff after deciding the man in question, who was at his home and carrying his own firearm, never broke any laws to begin with.

The situation was a major inconvenience for residents and commuters.

Many people had to drive miles out of their way to get home tonight. Others couldn't make it home at all until the standoff was over.

Patrol cars blocked East Brainerd Road east of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road. Nearby residents were stuck inside their homes.

"They advised everybody to stay in their house. You couldn't come out," said Jayce Chambers, who couldn't leave him home during the standoff. "They advised you to stay out of the woods because they had snipers, sharpshooters everywhere."

The situation started at a home on Torbett Lane. Deputies were there serving legal papers to a man for an order of protection.

"As they were leaving, they noticed that the resident had a weapon on him. The weapon was not displayed in a threatening manner, however it did concern the officers," said Matt Lea, HCSO spokesperson.

According to Lea, deputies asked the man to come to front porch to speak with them, but the man refused.

"Officers left in their vehicles, coming down here with blue lights," explained resident Dustin Cooper.

Because other people were inside the home, deputies called for backup, including SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team.

Two adults and a child were safely removed from the home.

The man spoke with negotiators for several hours.

"All the cop cars, I didn't know what was going on," said Gary Kittle, who was trying to drive home during rush hour.

Drivers couldn't drive east of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, making for an inconvenient trip home during rush hour.

"I've gotta go probably about 14 or 15 miles out of the route," Kittle explained.

The road was re-opened around 7:30 p.m. Armored swat vehicles were spotted leaving the scene.

"We very respectfully backed down," said Lea, adding that after consulting with their legal teams, they realized the man never broke any laws.

"We want to stress to the public that we responded accordingly, we wanted to be prepared just in case," he said. "We'd rather be overprepared than underprepared."

No one was hurt during the standoff. The Sheriff's Office said because these kinds of situations can change rapidly, they responded the way they did to protect everyone involved.

Another SWAT vehicle backing out of the neighborhood w patrol cars. Looks like regular westbound traffic following.

