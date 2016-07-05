Looking forward to meeting with @SenBobCorker in a little while. We will be traveling to North Carolina together today. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2016

(NBC News) - Republican Tennessee Senator Bob Corker will join Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday, sources tell NBC News.

Corker is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a former mayor of Chattanooga.

According to financial disclosures, Corker is a multimillionaire who, like Trump, has had a long career in business and real estate.

Corker's campaign stop with Trump follows personal meetings Trump held with Indiana Governor Mike Pence and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst over the holiday weekend. Those visits were described as part social and substantive in the running mate search. Corker is 63 years old and in his second Senate term.