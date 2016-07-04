Sport - NCAA-Football
UGA's Sony Michel suffers broken arm, full recovery expected
Sony Michel, University of Georgia junior running back from Plantation, Fla., fractured his left forearm in an accident Sunday evening.
Monday, July 4th 2016, 8:21 pm EDT by
Monday, July 4th 2016, 8:54 pm EDT
(GeorgiaDogs.com) -- Sony Michel, University of Georgia junior running back from Plantation, Fla., fractured his left forearm in an accident Sunday evening. He underwent successful surgery Monday morning at Athens Regional Medical Center to repair the fracture.
He will begin a post-operative rehabilitation program and a full recovery is anticipated according to UGA Sr. Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Ron Courson.