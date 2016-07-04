Throwing away leftover debris, duds, or even unused fireworks can be a huge fire hazard. Phantom Fireworks Manager Scott Ellison said that's where the trouble starts.

"It is gun powder, it is an explosive so if you put it in the trash and your local garbage man is smoking a cigarette when he picks it up and ash falls in you've got one of the prettiest garbage fires you've ever seen,” Ellison said.



So what do you do with those extra fire crackers and sparklers?



The Chattanooga Fire Department says the best thing to do is to place them in a bucket and saturate them with water.

"We recommend that you wet those down overnight, then you want to double bag them and you can dispose of them in your regular trash receptacles,” Chattanooga Fire Department Assistant Captain William Jackson said.



He also discourages dousing fireworks in lakes, ponds, or rivers because the chemical compounds can be harmful to the ecosystem.



The Wilson family is throwing a party for the fourth. They say safety is their top priority with so many people around. After setting off fireworks they discard them in a container and have a hose nearby.