How to dispose used and unused fireworks
After all of the 4th of July festivities are over, officials are reminding everyone to properly discard of any leftover fun.
Throwing away leftover debris, duds, or even unused fireworks can be a huge fire hazard. Phantom Fireworks Manager Scott Ellison said that's where the trouble starts.
"It is gun powder, it is an explosive so if you put it in the trash and your local garbage man is smoking a cigarette when he picks it up and ash falls in you've got one of the prettiest garbage fires you've ever seen,” Ellison said.
So what do you do with those extra fire crackers and sparklers?
The Chattanooga Fire Department says the best thing to do is to place them in a bucket and saturate them with water.
"We recommend that you wet those down overnight, then you want to double bag them and you can dispose of them in your regular trash receptacles,” Chattanooga Fire Department Assistant Captain William Jackson said.
He also discourages dousing fireworks in lakes, ponds, or rivers because the chemical compounds can be harmful to the ecosystem.
The Wilson family is throwing a party for the fourth. They say safety is their top priority with so many people around. After setting off fireworks they discard them in a container and have a hose nearby.
“A lot of the times people get caught up in the excitement of the fourth of July and they don’t think about the safety of others. It’s great to have fun but you need to think about the people around you,” Joseph Wilson said.
Fireworks that don't flare up when lit should still be considered active. Captain Jackson advises that duds are not worth repairing, instead soak them in water or return them to the store you purchased them from.
Some advice for next year's festivities is to avoid buying more than you plan to use.
If you want to save your fireworks you can store them for up to a year at a controlled temperature but you want to make sure that the packaging is in like new condition.