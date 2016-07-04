In this week's edition of 3 In Your Town, we head north on Highway 27 to Rhea County.

Rhea County, Tennessee is perhaps most notably home to the historic Scopes monkey trial. It is also filled with miles of rolling hills and rushing rivers.

After a day exploring nature, you can come down to a little place called Monkeytown Brewing Company.

Owner Kirby Garrison explained the connection between naming the company Monkeytown and the Scopes trial. The idea came from his father.

As a craft beer business, Garrison brews about 25 gallons per batch.

Channel 3 is asking our viewers to submit people and places they would like to see highlighted in our newscasts. It’s simple, we want to know about good people in good places, doing good things.