UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in morning shooting
UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating after a woman showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning.
Officials say police responded to a person shot call at approximately 2:00 a.m.
Hospital staff informed officers that a victim had driven herself to the hospital, and was suffering from a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound.
Chattanooga Police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Natasha Jones.
Officials are unsure at this time where the shooting took place.
Officers located the victim's vehicle and found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle's body.
If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.