UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating after a woman showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning.

Officials say police responded to a person shot call at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Hospital staff informed officers that a victim had driven herself to the hospital, and was suffering from a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound.

Chattanooga Police have identified the victim as 31-year-old Natasha Jones.

Officials are unsure at this time where the shooting took place.

Officers located the victim's vehicle and found multiple bullet holes in the vehicle's body.