UPDATE: Four people are recovering from serious gunshot wounds after a drive-by shooting in Chattanooga. Two of those shot were children, ages 7 and 15.

It happened around 9:40 p.m in the 2300 block of Daisy Street, Sunday.

Eyewitnesses say there was a large crowd out in the middle of the roadway when a gunman, in an unidentified darker colored car, drove by and opened fire.

"I know the difference between fireworks and gunshots and gunshots are a lot louder than fireworks," said neighbor Frank Bryant.

Frank Bryant lives next door to the home where police say 4 victims were shot. He heard the shots and ran inside to take cover. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene with rapid fire, screams and too many shots to count. Two adults and two juveniles ages 15 and 7 were hit, no arrests have been made.



"I'm kind of actually speechless," said Bryant.

Investigators say the 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his foot while the 7-year-old was shot in his back/ shoulder. The third victim, identified as 34-year-old, Charles Patton Jr., suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. Police identified the fourth victim as 19-year-old, Shaderrika Ruffin, officials say she was treated on the scene for a graze wound to her arm.

"Three or four times a day you hear gun shots and three or four times a day you hear and see sirens going up Glass Street and up Dodson," said Bryant.

Most neighbors are too afraid to talk, some wouldn't even answer the door. Eyewitnesses tell Channel 3, they are afraid of retaliation.

"I'd say it's gang related," said Bryant. "One of her grandsons, he's been living there and he got shot in the hand and shot in the foot up there off of 58 highway. I don't know if that has something to do with it, I really don't know."

Police have not said if this shooting is related to any others in the city, the shooting is still under investigation. Investigators say they are following all actionable leads.

"It's just a sad situation," said Bryant. " You're just afraid...just afraid to get out any more."

While the injuries are serious, police say all injuries are believed to be non-life threatening at this time. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

