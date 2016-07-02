UPDATE: Chattanooga police have made an arrest in shooting that left two people shot in the leg on Tunnel Blvd.

Police have arrested Deonta Byrd, 26, for Aggravated Assault and Felony Reckless Endangerment in connection to the shooting.

Officials say a fight broke out between Byrd and victim, Damieon Coonrod. During the fight Deonta fired shots from a gun hitting Coonrod and Cornelia Walker.

Walker and Coonrod were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two people are recovering from single gunshot wounds to leg after being shot on Tunnel Blvd. Saturday night.

Chattanooga police responded to reports of two people suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of Tunnel Blvd.

CPD says the injuries are non-life threatening.

The Chattanooga Violent Crimes Bureau Investigators continue to follow all actionable leads. There is no suspect information at this time.