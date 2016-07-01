The Chattanooga Lookouts return home to AT&T Field Monday, just in time for their annual 4th of July celebration and fireworks show.

This season, the Lookouts will host the Birmingham Barons for their first of five-game series Monday night at 6:15.

"For as long as I can remember, the 4th of July fireworks has always been a tradition" recalls Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "It's a great night to come out with your family and it's a great night to enjoy a long night of entertainment."

For the last fifteen years, the Lookouts have sold out almost every July 4th game. Rich encourages those thinking about going to Monday's game to buy their tickets ahead of time.