A mother is upset after she claims her 14-month old went down a slide at a daycare and landed on a hot mat causing serious burns. The toddler was on the playground at La Petite Academy in Cleveland in 90 degree weather.

Emergency responders say 90 degree temperatures are just too hot for little kids. State guidelines allow for recess during the summer months but cases like this one have them warning parents about the dangers of rising temperatures and playgrounds.

It is inside recess for children at the La Petite Academy in Cleveland after a child suffered burns while playing on the center's playground. “Kids don't think about it. They get down the slide and get first or second degree burns depending on how long they’re in contact with that slide,” said Lieutenant Billy Burnette with Hamilton County EMS.

The child's mother posted photos on Channel 3's Facebook page, saying the 14 month old went down a slide and landed on a rubber mat with his palms down, causing second degree burns to his hands. “Second degree burns, burns that bubble, blister. It will heal in time put cream on, a band aide for risk of infections.”

Because playground equipment is in the sun for hours, the temperature of things like a slide can easily reach over 100 degrees. “When it is hot outside you feel the heat on you. Any fixed object especially a reflective object like a slide or a dark plastic on a playground it is going to be hotter.”

“When you first get out to the playground, touch the equipment. If it is too hot for your hand, it is definitely going to burn your child.”

It is a tip parents like Wendell Scoggins take to heart every time he brings his daughter to the park. “I always test it out first. She knows from her car seat, hot, hot. If it is hot she won't go for it,” said Scoggins.

Scoggins is extra cautious when outside with a toddler, but he says the incident at La Petite has him paying closer attention on the playground this summer. “That kid is going to have scars and pains and have to deal with it for a while. It is important to make sure any equipment we use; we pay attention to what's going on.”

A spokesperson for La Petite Academy in Cleveland tells Channel 3 the daycare is heartbroken by the boy's burns and the facility is working to correct the equipment issue to prevent a second injury. Friday kids were kept inside while they accessed the playground equipment.