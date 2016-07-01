The woman who was a passenger in the truck that crashed in Chattanooga last year, killing six people, has filed a lawsuit against the driver and the company he worked for.

According to a complaint, filed in Laurel County Circuit Court, Charity Pennington says she was injured in the crash caused by Benjamin Brewer. She claims actions by her then fiancé, Benjamin Brewer, and the company he was driving for were both negligent and careless, leading to her injuries.

Brewer was driving a 2007 Peterbilt truck, owned by a Kentucky company, when he failed to apply the brakes and crashed into eight vehicles stopped in traffic on Interstate 75 near Ooltewah.

Pennington’s injuries are not laid out in the complaint, which only says she incurred “medical expenses and other special damages” and has suffered physical and mental pain and anguish that she says will continue in the future. Pennington says her medical expenses have exceeded $1,000.

According to the Chattanooga Police Department, Pennington did not report any injuries to them as the investigating agency at the time of the crash.

Channel 3 reached out to Pennington’s attorney for additional details of the injuries she sustained. We have not yet heard back.

Pennington also names the two insurance companies that insured Brewer and Cool Runnings Express at the time of the crash, Lancer Insurance Company and Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, claiming her medical bills should be covered under the personal injury protection coverage.

Pennington was arrested, along with Brewer, nearly two months after the fatal crash. The pair was found in a shopping center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both were charged with trafficking meth.

In a jailhouse interview, Pennington said she and Brewer had no idea he was wanted by authorities in connection to the fatal crash in Chattanooga.