UPDATE: A Catoosa County family is grieving after their oldest daughter was struck and killed by an accused drunk driver. Kimberly Teague Dotson died Thursday after the Georgia State Patrol said Tyler Alexander Lemley struck and killed her while she was out walking on Sam Lewis Road.

Kimberly and her younger sister Rachel were taking a walk after dinner when the 20 year old driving a truck struck and killed her. Now her family is remembering the 28 year old for her big heart.



“The one thing Kimberly wanted people to do was see her heart,” said Michael Teague.



The Teague family is heartbroken knowing they will never hear their daughter and big sister’s infectious laugh again. “It is a heartache that never ends,” said Rachel Teague.



“I can't protect her, when they are under my roof, they are under my protection. I can control that. Now that is gone. I can't do that,” said Kimberly’s father, Michael Teague.



They say Kimberly was unforgettable and radiant, the center of attention just by being herself.

“The funniest person you'd ever meet. You couldn't help but laugh, cut you up when she was around. She lit up the room,” said Rachel Teague, Kimberly’s younger sister.

She loved nothing more than her family, church, and the 4 rescued dogs-- she called her children. “I had to tell her she couldn't bring anymore animals home, if she did she couldn't come home,” said Michael. Growing up, Kimberly was always a daddy's girl. “She wasn't going to miss the chance to be with her dad somewhere.”



It's hard for Joyce Teague to imagine a happier person or one who brought out the best in people other than her oldest daughter. “Always about somebody else, trying to encourage somebody. Get them down the right path. That is what she was all about,” said Kimberly’s mother.



She was someone her younger sister always looked up to. They were the biggest rivals, but the best of friends. “She was the boss; she took care of baby sis. I was always her most important person,” said Rachel.

They're struggling to understand the senselessness and suddenness in Kimberly’s death. But they are leaning on their faith to remember the importance of the gift of life, and the joy she brought so many people. “Don't look at the outside. See that kid's heart. When you get to know that kid's heart, you won't help to love and care about her.”

Twenty year-old Tyler Lemley of Signal Mountain was charged with DUI. He was going to visit his girlfriend on Sam Lewis Road when the crash happened. The case is still under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

Kimberly's obituary:

Kimberly Diane Teague Dotson, age 28 of Ringgold, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 30, 2016. Kimberly loved her church and church family at Morris Hill Baptist Church. She loved her country and anything patriotic. Kimberly had such a kind, sweet spirit that she shared with others. She loved animals and was always trying to care and find good homes for them.



Kimberly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam Lewis, Joan Caldwell and Bob Teague; great grandparents, J.C. and Alice Ware; and god parent Tommy Smith.



She is survived by her husband, of 5 yrs., Ryan Dotson; loving parents, Mike and Joyce Lewis Teague; adoring sister, Rachel Alice Teague; grandparents, Reba and Steve Dotson, nana Marie Smith; and her dogs, Cash, Dixie, Miss Kay & Scout, whom she called her “children”.



The funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 6, 2016 at Morris Hill Baptist Church, with Rev. Bill Mason and Rev. Jim Whittaker officiating. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home and from 2:00 pm until the service time on Wednesday at Morris Hill Baptist Church. Kimberly would be pleased for any contributions made to a “no kill” animal shelter. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Home-Wallis Stewart Chapel, Ringgold.

PREVIOUS STORY: A drunk driver and killed a pedestrian Thursday night in Catoosa County.

The Georgia State Patrol's initial information says a 2007 Toyota Tacoma truck was traveling northbound on Sam Lewis Road and struck a pedestrian who walking southbound on the west edge of the road.

After the impact, the pedestrian ended up in the road.

Kimberly Diane Dotson, 28, of Tunnel Hill, GA was fatally injured.