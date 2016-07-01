Man buys "wrong" lottery tickets and wins $169 million
A New York man was asked to buy Powerball tickets by his wife and bought the "wrong" tickets.
Sometimes, men and women shop differently.
A New York man was asked to buy Powerball tickets at a nearby convenience store by his wife. And as happens occasionally, the husband bought the "wrong" tickets, bringing home Mega Millions tickets instead.
Vito Viola, who happens to be a New York Police Department sergeant, made up for the mistake when he and his wife, Nancy Viola discovered the "wrong" tickets won the $169 Mega Millions jackpot.
According to the New York Daily News, Nancy had the Powerball fever that was gripping the country.
"Because the jackpot was $900 million," she said. "It was big. It was all everybody was talking about. He didn't listen."
Now, Vito is planning his retirement from the police force.
There's no word who is saying "I told you so" in the Viola household.