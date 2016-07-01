Sometimes, men and women shop differently.

A New York man was asked to buy Powerball tickets at a nearby convenience store by his wife. And as happens occasionally, the husband bought the "wrong" tickets, bringing home Mega Millions tickets instead.

Vito Viola, who happens to be a New York Police Department sergeant, made up for the mistake when he and his wife, Nancy Viola discovered the "wrong" tickets won the $169 Mega Millions jackpot.

According to the New York Daily News, Nancy had the Powerball fever that was gripping the country.

"Because the jackpot was $900 million," she said. "It was big. It was all everybody was talking about. He didn't listen."

Now, Vito is planning his retirement from the police force.