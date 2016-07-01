News
UPDATE: Traffic accident shuts down westbound lanes on I-24
A traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler truck shut down all lanes of westbound traffic near the Georgia State Line on Friday morning.
Friday, July 1st 2016, 5:45 am EDT
Updated:
Friday, July 1st 2016, 8:53 am EDT
UPDATE: All lanes on I-24 near Georgia State line now re-open.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Dispatch tells Channel 3 the traffic accident will not be cleared for an additional 2-3 hours.
Drivers taking I-24 near the accident are urged to plan ahead, and expect delays.
A traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler truck shut down all lanes of westbound traffic near the Georgia State Line Friday morning.
Eastbound lanes are down to one lane.
Officials say the accident has traffic backed up for at least ten miles.
The accident is expected to be cleared by 7:00 a.m. Eastern time.
