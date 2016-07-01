

UPDATE: All lanes on I-24 near Georgia State line now re-open.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Dispatch tells Channel 3 the traffic accident will not be cleared for an additional 2-3 hours.

Drivers taking I-24 near the accident are urged to plan ahead, and expect delays.

A traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler truck shut down all lanes of westbound traffic near the Georgia State Line Friday morning.

Eastbound lanes are down to one lane.

Officials say the accident has traffic backed up for at least ten miles.

The accident is expected to be cleared by 7:00 a.m. Eastern time.