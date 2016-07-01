Good Friday! We start out with more heat and low humidity. The high will reach 94 this afternoon. Late this afternoon we will see clouds building a bit and we may even see an evening shower or two popping up. The humidity will begin to build back in tonight, so heading out Saturday morning will feel a bit warmer and more sticky as the low drops to about 70.

Saturday and Sunday will both be hot and humid with only a slight chance for a shower or storm during the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday we will climb to 92, then keep going to 94 Sunday.

Monday, the heat and humidity will remain, and the chance for rain will increase a bit. After a high of 93 we can expect some scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two Monday evening into Monday night. The chance for rain is 40%.

David Karnes

