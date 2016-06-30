Sport
Paul Shahen sits down with Notre Dame grad and Arizona State All-American Kareem Orr
While on a quick visit home during the summer, Notre Dame High School grad and Arizona State defensive back, Kareem Orr, stopped by the Channel 3 studio to talk about his outstanding freshman season with the Sun Devils.
Orr was named to USA Today's Freshman All-America team as a cornerback. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Orr finished with six interceptions, setting a single-season record for Arizona State.