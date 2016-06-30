Pat Summitt memorial shirts authorized by The Pat Summitt Foundation are now available. Money from the sales of the shirts will help fund the Pat Summitt Clinic to be opened in December this year at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

The Pat Summitt Foundation and UT Medical Center partnership will offer help to so many more families and expand discovery through clinical trials. The clinic will be dedicated exclusively to the care, family support and advancement of new treatments of Alzheimer’s disease.

The American Alzheimer’s Association’s 2014 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report that more than 120,000 senior citizens in Tennessee faced Alzheimer’s disease in 2010, a 20% increase from a decade prior. By the year 2025, more than 160,000 Tennesseans are expected to have Alzheimer’s disease

To learn more about the clinic or to purchase a memorial shirt go to the Pat Summitt Foundation.