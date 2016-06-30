The recent trend of higher scores couldn’t continue forever and it came to an end this week.

A score of 69 or below is a failing grade and End Zone Bar and Grill in East Ridge earned a 62.

The inspector noted bare hand contact with food ready to be served, found raw products stored above ready-to-eat foods, and several dirty non-food-contact surfaces on the cook line.

She also spotted rodent droppings and roaches in the kitchen and dry storage areas, dented canned goods in the dry storage area, and dirty floors behind and underneath equipment.

The toilet in the women’s restroom also didn’t work properly.

End Zone corrected its score to a 91 on a follow-up inspection.

Good news from north Georgia, we have no failures to report there this week.

Several restaurants across the area earned perfect scores. Congratulations to the following restaurants for earning a 100:

Red Lobster on Northgate Park in Hixson

Shogun on Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga (a follow-up adjusted score)

Central Park on Hixson Pike in Hixson

The Honors Course on Lee Highway in Ooltewah

Chuy’s on Gunbarrel Road in Chattanooga

Steak and Shake on Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. (a follow-up adjusted score from a 78 on June 7)

Subway on Third Avenue in Chatsworth, Ga.

NHC Healthcare Rossville on McFarland Avenue in Rossville, Ga.

Walker County State Prison on Straight Gut Road in Rock Spring, Ga.

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110.