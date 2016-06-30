UPDATE: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that left one person shot Thursday morning.

Police have identified the victim as Cedric Cross, 27.

CPD responded to the call around 10:00 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 101 block of W. 38th St.

Upon more investigation, officials found that the shooting took place in the 4800 block of Wilson St.

The victim drove himself to W. 38th Street, following the shooting, and asked a store clerk to contact police.

Police say the suspect is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are warning people to be on the lookout for a dark-colored Nissan Altima, that has aftermarket rims.

