Chattanooga firefighters received an unusual emergency call Wednesday night when a man trying to get his boat off the trailer encountered a slight problem.

The pontoon boat came off off the trailer, but the truck ended up in the lake at Chickamauga Boat Harbor.

The Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page shared photos from CFD Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright of the truck with lights on, several feet under the water's surface.

Divers with Hamilton County STARS (Special Tactics and Rescue Service) helped a wrecker service pull the truck out of the water.