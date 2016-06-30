In Marion County, an iconic South Pittsburg company is celebrating over a century of being in business and looking ahead to an expansion.

Founded by Joseph Lodge in 1896, Lodge is the largest domestic manufacturer of cast iron cookware in the United States. This week marks their 120 th year of business, making it the oldest family-owned cookware company in the country.

On Wednesday, Lodge broke ground on another foundry in South Pittsburgh to help produce its popular cast iron items. WRCB recently spent time in Marion County to explore their current foundry and to find out the secret to their success. Employees say each of them can take a casting and say it doesn’t meet company standards. Every employee shares the responsibility of the company’s goal to make the best cookware.