UPDATE: District Attorney, Neal Pinkston says no charges will be filed for Charles Russell, a man that shot and killed a robbery suspect from an East Ridge gas station.

In June, Anthony Edmond, 53, pulled a butcher knife out on the clerk, Russell, and demanded cash. Russell went to his car and got a gun after a an altercation and shot and killed Edmond.

DA Pinkston, says through an investigation he concluded that the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed.

PREVIOUS STORY: New details have developed about what happened the night a man was shot and killed while trying to rob an East Ridge gas station with a meat cleaver in June.

East Ridge police say Anthony Edmond,53, pulled a meat cleaver out on a clerk at marathon gas station and demanded cash. As Edmonds left with the clerk, Charles Russell,33, says he heard Edmonds shout he had a gun and would kill the clerk.

Russell then went to his car and got a gun and after a brief altercation between the two, Russell shot and killed Edmonds. Police say Russell had a carry permit and was a "Bounty Hunter."

The police report will now be turned over to the District Attorney's Office, where they will decide whether to press criminal charges against Russell.

PREVIOUS STORY: The robbery suspect shot by a customer during a robbery attempt Thursday has died, according to East Ridge Police Department Captain Mullinax.

The suspect's identity is being withheld being notification of family.

Police say that there are no charges pending against the customer, but the investigation is ongoing.

Around 2:00 Thursday morning East ridge police department responded to 4011 Ringgold Rd., at the Marathon Service Station.

Police were initially called for a report of a person shot. While officers were in route to the scene, they were notified of a robbery at the same location.

Police found a person lying in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation shows the victim who was shot had entered the store and committed an aggravated robbery, armed with a large bladed weapon. The person then demanded money from the register, taking it and a large quantity of cigarettes.

The suspected robber grabbed the female store clerk, threatening to kill her and forcing her to accompany him as he left. As they exited the store a customer saw the two and determined the store was being robbed.

The customer went to get a handgun from his car, confronted the robber and fired several shots, hitting him at least once in the torso.

The investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY: The East Ridge Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the 4000 block of Ringgold Rd.

Officials say it happened at the Marathon Gas Station.

One person was shot, but there is no word yet on the extent of the injuries.