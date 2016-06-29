Last month, an SUV was stolen in Chattanooga. To make matters worse, the owner had left her checkbook in the vehicle. So, soon thereafter, a woman was seen using the checks at a Food Lion grocery in Ringgold. Thanks to store surveillance video, we have several views of who we are looking for. "I think if someone knows this person, they'll recognize her," said Chattanooga Police Officer Mark Frazer. "They're not the best quality pictures, but we've solved crimes off of worse."

Chances are she is not working alone. A witness saw a large-framed black male driving the Lexus RX-350. "Now, obviously, he's not the one that's using the checks at the Food Lion, but we're hoping that maybe we can tie the two of them together, somehow," Officer Frazer said.

We could all change some habits to diminish the chances of this happening. "Yeah," Frazer agreed. "It's another lesson to make sure your vehicle is locked, don't leave your vehicle running with the AC on when you go to a convenience store or out in front of your house. Just use caution use common sense. We've said it before, either lock it up, hide it, or take it with you if you can."

He offered one more bit of advice. "Our auto theft investigators have asked me to stress that people not leave spare keys in their center console," Frazer added. "We have a lot of Vehicles that are stolen and the thieves use the keys."

Back to the crime at hand, we have up to $1,000 on the table if you can lead police to this woman. "The Chattanooga Police Department has recovered the vehicle but we're looking to see who stole the vehicle and how this lady came into contact with those checks."

Do you know who we're looking for? If so, you could be on your way to some honest cash to help celebrate our nation's birthday. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333