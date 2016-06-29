UPDATE: Funeral arrangements have been made for 4-year-old Luke Hargiss who died after being pulled from a pond in Soddy Daisy.

"Luke Bentley Hargiss, 4, of Lakesite, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 30, 2016. Luke was of the Baptist faith. He loved “Woody” from the movie Toy Story and fried chicken. Luke had a very loving, outgoing personality. He loved everyone he met and always wanted a kiss on the lips before saying goodbye. A giving soul, Luke’s love will live on with his gift of organ donation. His best friends were Owen, Collin, Lily and Andrew. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Archie Harold Burchard, Christiane Lucie Burchard, Ted Mikus and Lois Virgina Nelson.



Survivors include his parents, Jacob Tanner and Rachel Lynn Burchard Hargiss; sister, Lucie Belle Hargiss; grandparents, Billy and Lisa Hargiss, Patty Nelson Burchard, Michael, Sr. and Tina Burchard and Penny Wooden; great grandparents, Jeanene and Bobby Fannin, Linda Mikus and Sarah Wooden along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.



Services will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Soddy-Daisy with Pastor Seton Tomyn and Dallas Bay Fire Department Chaplains Craig Paul, Jim Lewis and Joey Quarles officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Special thank you to the Dallas Bay Fire Department, the medical staff at Erlanger Children’s Hospital, Puckett EMS, Nancy and Jonathon with Tennessee Donor Services and everyone that has helped the family during this time.



In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Dallas Bay Fire Department." - Obituary from www.williamsonandsons.com

PREVIOUS STORY: A four-year-old boy who was pulled from a pond in Soddy Daisy has passed away.

Family members confirmed to Channel 3, Luke Hargiss died Thursday afternoon.

Officials say he was found in a pond at a home on Hendon Road by his grandfather who pulled him out of it.

The grandfather was able to revive the child by performing CPR before medics arrived.

The Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Soddy Daisy man was able to revive his grandson after he discovered the boy had nearly drowned in a pond.

Police say the grandfather of the 4-year-old was watching him on Tuesday afternoon, when the boy wandered off, and within minutes, was found in the water.

The near-drowning happened at a home on Hendon Road, just over the Bledsoe County line.

On Wednesday afternoon, investigators told Channel 3 the child was showing slight signs of improvement.

The grandfather was was able to revive the child by performing CPR before medics arrived.

Doctors stress that all parents should learn those lifesaving skills. Permanent damage can occur after a child has been underwater for 5-6 minutes, said Dr. Todd Hold, PM Pediatrics Medical Director.

"If you get to a child and begin rescue breathing and chest compressions, it can make all the difference," he said.

The Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Soddy Daisy boy is recovering at a hospital in Chattanooga after being pulled from a pond.

Sequatchie County deputies and EMS were first on the scene Tuesday afternoon when the four year-old boy’s grandfather pulled him from the water.

The pond, located about 100 yards from a home in Hamilton County, is near both Bledsoe and Sequatchie Counties. Chief Deputy Randall Lockhart with Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office says first responders from three counties responded, with Sequatchie County arriving first.

The boy was flown by Lifeforce to Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga where investigators say he is showing some signs of improving.