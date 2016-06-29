Dalton Police Department is reminding Georgia citizens of the new firework law changes for this upcoming Independence Day.

After most types of fireworks were legalized in Georgia on 2015, lawmakers heard a lot of complaints about fireworks disturbing the peace. As a result, the Georgia legislature passed HB-727 to amend the law to set limits on when fireworks may be used.

Before New Year’s holiday or Independence Day fireworks have to be used before 9:00 pm.

On July 3rd, July 4th, and December 31st, fireworks can be used until 11:59 pm.

On January 1st, fireworks can be used from 12:00 midnight until 1:00 am (essentially meaning the night of New Year’s Eve you can use fireworks until an hour after the clock strikes midnight).

The city of Dalton’s noise ordinance also has the same exceptions for the Independence Day and New Year’s holidays. Dalton officers will enforce both laws after midnight.

There are also other restrictions set for where fireworks may be used. It is illegal to use fireworks:

Within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home, or healthcare facility

Within 100 yards of an electric plant or water treatment plant

Within 100 yards of a facility that sells flammable liquids or gases

Within 100 yards of an electrical substation

Inside any park, historic site, or recreational area owned by a governing authority without a special permit

While under the influence of alcohol or drugs