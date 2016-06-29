UPDATE: (NBC News) - The Milwaukee woman recently added to the FBI's list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives for the killing of an expectant mother and her unborn child was captured early Friday, authorities tweeted.

Shanika S. Minor, 24, was nabbed in Fayetteville, North Carolina — two days after she became the subject of a large-scale effort to track her down.

She is accused in the March 6 slaying of her mother's 23-year-old pregnant neighbor, a former high school classmate. The victim was just five days away from her due date. The FBI said the women had earlier gotten into an argument over loud music. Minor then confronted the woman and shot her in the chest, the FBI said.

Minor fled the scene and was believed to be receiving help from family or friends in another state. The FBI offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to her capture.

MILWAUKEE — A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman charged in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman and her unborn child was added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list, Milwaukee's FBI division announced Tuesday.

Shanika S. Minor — who uses the alias Ida Jackson — is accused of shooting her mother's nine-months-pregnant neighbor about one week after Minor confronted the woman with a complaint about loud music. She has no previous criminal record.

She is the seventh Wisconsin fugitive to appear on the FBI list since its inception in 1950, and the first from Milwaukee.

Minor first challenged the woman to a fight the night of March 5 with a semi-automatic gun in hand. She fired several shots into the air and left the scene at her mother's request.

Hours later, about 3 a.m. March 6, Minor entered the neighbor's home armed with a gun. Her mother again attempted to intervene, stepping between Minor and the pregnant neighbor, but was unable to de-escalate the situation before Minor reached over her mother's shoulder and fired a round at the woman's chest.

Both the woman, identified as Tamecca Perry, 23, and her unborn child died at the scene. Minor has not been seen since the incident.

In the wake of the "heinous" crime, Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn said, "it's important that a national hue and cry be raised." Putting out a call for Minor's arrest is part of Milwaukee's ongoing efforts to control violence, he said.

Police believe Minor has contacts in Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio, Illinois and possibly Georgia. She has not traveled outside the U.S. or been in contact with anyone abroad.

Police are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

Minor, a black female, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of roses on her lower abdomen with petals outlined in black ink, some filled with red ink.

More than 90% of the 509 fugitives ever to appear on the "Ten Most Wanted" list have been apprehended or located. Though the list was populated with bank robbers and car thieves in the 1950s, it has since evolved to incorporate perpetrators of violent crime, cybercrime, international money laundering and drug trafficking.