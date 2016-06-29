NBC and the NBC Universal networks will broadcast an unprecedented 6,755 hours of programming for the Games of the XXXI Olympiad from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this August, NBC Olympics announced today.

This includes the Olympic Opening & Closing Ceremonies, Swimming, Gymnastics, Track & Field, and other sports.

With Rio just one hour ahead of the Eastern Time zone, the 2016 Summer Games will be the most live Olympics ever.

NBCU will present 2,084 hours of Olympic programming across 11 networks:

Broadcast networks NBC and TELEMUNDO (Spanish language)

Cable channels Bravo, CNBC, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), NBC UNIVERSO (Spanish language), and USA Network

Plus two specialty channels provided to distribution partners, one each for basketball and soccer.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will live stream 4,500 total hours -- including all Olympic competition for the third consecutive Olympics -- for authenticated pay-TV subscribers via TV Everywhere to desktops, mobile devices, and tablets, plus connected TVs for the first time. Additional details regarding NBC Olympics’ digital offering will be announced soon.