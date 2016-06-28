A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment against three Chattanooga residents on Tuesday.

Jessica Rachels,25, Joshua Corbett 26, and Darius Jermaine “Tank” Blakemore, 27, all face as much as life in prison if convicted on charges including that the three sold heroin that resulted in the death of an area man.

The victim, a resident of Red Bank, died of a heroin overdose in February of this year, according to the superseding indictment.

Blakemore faces additional charges relating to possession and intention to distribute cocaine, “crack” cocaine and heroin, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Blakemore faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years up to a statutory maximum sentence of life in prison. Corbett and Rachels face a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 20 years, if convicted.