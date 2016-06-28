Sport - NCAA-Basketball
Celebration of Life service for Pat Summitt planned for July 14
A Celebration of Life service honoring the life of Pat Summitt will be held on Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m.
Summitt, the legendary Tennessee women's basketball coach, died on Tuesday.
The service is open to the public and will take place at Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus. No other details were released.
