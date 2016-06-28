A North Georgia daycare worker is facing charges for allegedly selling drugs in the parking lot of the facility where she worked.

Deputies with the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Kristi Michelle White last Wednesday and charged her with the sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, use of communication facilities in drug transaction, possessing or manufacturing drugs near a school and reckless conduct.

According to a police report obtained by Channel 3, White was arrested as the result of an undercover investigation into drugs being sold in the parking lot of Precious Possessions, a preschool and daycare located on Cleveland Highway.

Investigators said they became aware of what White was doing back on June 17th. Five days later, they received word that White would be trying to sell meth to someone and that's when deputies went undercover in the parking lot of the daycare where she worked.

Deputies said White was expecting someone to buy $50 worth of meth from her on the side of the daycare's parking lot. Instead of a customer, two undercover deputies showed up.

The daycare’s director, Holly Ridley, confirms White was an employee of the facility at the time of her arrest. White was employed to answer phones and open the door to visitors and parents, but did not care directly for children.

Her arrest came as a shock to daycare employees and parents. The facility sent a letter home to parents and also posted it on their Facebook page on Tuesday after a call from Channel 3.

"We at Precious Possessions were completely unaware the employee was involved in any activity of this nature nor had there ever been any indication of anything of this sort," the letter stated.

After being arrested, White posted bond of $5,000 two days later. Channel 3 visited White's home to get her side of the story.

"No, I don't want to speak about that," she said.

The director told Channel 3 White was arrested on the side of the school’s parking lot, but not where children could see. Ridley said White passed a background check before being hired.

Court records revealed White had only previously faced trouble in civil court, but nothing criminal.

"We do take safety and security seriously and do everything within our power to create a safe and secure environment," another part of the letter stated.

Investigators said they didn't find that the owner of any employees were aware of what White was doing. Right now, there's no word on when she will appear in court.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is also investigating.