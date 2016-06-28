Fans, Players, and Coaches react to Pat Summitt's death
People from all over the Tennessee Valley, the country, and the world have expressed their reaction and condolences from the passing of former Vols Women's Basketball coach, Pat Summitt.
Sad to hear the news of the passing of Pat Summit. A true example of everything that is good in college athletics #ThankYouPat #Legend— GoMocs.com (@GoMocs) June 28, 2016
She taught us to compete fiercely, win humbly, lose graciously & live courageously! God Bless our Coach @patsummitt?? pic.twitter.com/uqJDIaHsEl— Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) June 28, 2016
"It is what it is. But it will be what you make it."-- .@patsummitt— Coach Steve Spurrier (@SC_HBC) June 28, 2016
Here is the 1974 letter from U of Tennessee to Pat Summitt offering her the job. pic.twitter.com/4hjTq9FbP5— SI Vault (@si_vault) June 28, 2016
A sad day in my life and the entire WBB community-Pat Summit thank you for sharing your passion and love for the game with all of us. ????????— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) June 28, 2016
161 players in 38 years. The few, the proud the Lady Vols! We stand UNITED at all times!… https://t.co/6qkxu0f0Vj— Tamika Catchings (@Catchin24) June 26, 2016
RIP to Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, one of the truly great coaches and people in the history of American sport. https://t.co/BAVzUTRK19— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) June 28, 2016
RIP Pat Summitt, one of the great coaches of any game in American history.— Peter King (@SI_PeterKing) June 28, 2016
"Lots of people coach the game. Very few get to define it."— ESPN (@espn) June 28, 2016
– Geno Auriemma on Pat Summitt pic.twitter.com/NziPNObDBq
R.I.P Pat Summit ???? pic.twitter.com/qolcSLP0rX— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 28, 2016
Rest in peace, #PatSummitt. pic.twitter.com/lmhjsKkFZk— TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 28, 2016
Thank you, Pat Summitt. You will be missed, but never forgotten. Your impact for women is immeasurable. pic.twitter.com/iDYX2ex7Xy— New York Liberty (@nyliberty) June 28, 2016
RIP Pat Summitt, one of the greatest coaches in the game and a big reason why I grew up loving basketball— Jenna McGrady (@JennaMcGrady) June 28, 2016
RIP to the real deal, Pat Summitt!!— Ebbs (@ebony_harrison) June 28, 2016
RIP Coach Pat Summitt. When I played basketball you were the person I wanted to play for and you will be missed dearly.— Maya Dixon (@mayajanaedixon) June 28, 2016
There may be coaches that win more than Pat, but there will never be another Pat Summitt,” Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey said.— Gary Bolin (@BolinGary) June 28, 2016
RIP to a basketball legend. Alzheimer's is a horrible, horrible disease! Pat Summitt thank you for all you did for women's basketball! #RIP— Allyn Holcomb (@Allyoops416) June 28, 2016
Rest in Peace Pat. Your contributions to the game of basketball & all sports will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/m1XACof9ls— Chattanooga Lookouts (@ChattLookouts) June 28, 2016
#RIPPatSummitt pic.twitter.com/MhC9IViVGV— Laura Petracco (@PetraccoL) June 28, 2016
R.I.P Coach Pat Summit #Legend #champion #winner the game of basketball is better because of you. https://t.co/y1UMpLQFld— Isiah Thomas (@iamisiahthomas) June 28, 2016
The Aggies express their deepest condolences to the family of Pat Summitt and the entire @LadyVol_Hoops community. pic.twitter.com/YRzjYRZ2di— Aggie Women's Hoops (@AggieWBB) June 28, 2016
Words can't truly express our sadness. Our hearts are heavy today. #Pat @patsummitt pic.twitter.com/0YYj5jUyzb— Gator WBasketball (@GatorsWBK) June 28, 2016
#Mizzou's thoughts & prayers are with Pat Summitt's family, @LadyVol_Hoops, and @Vol_Sports#Legend #PatSummitt pic.twitter.com/4rNhJmfyBl— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) June 28, 2016
We are saddened by the news of Coach Summitt's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Summitt family and the Lady Vol family.— Matthew Mitchell (@UKCoachMitchell) June 28, 2016
GREATEST Vol of all time. It's not coincidence the Women's bball HOF is 1.6 miles away from "The Summitt" #ThanksPat pic.twitter.com/zZKspcAEKb— Jacques McClendon (@jmcc65) June 28, 2016
Fans continue to gather outside the Pat Summitt Statue. A lot of tears involved. #ThankYouPat pic.twitter.com/IEN301Ua0j— Paul Shahen (@paulshahen) June 28, 2016