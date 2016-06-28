Peyton Manning is remembering his friend Pat Summitt.

He says she "was always very supportive of my career and I enjoyed seeing her back at a Tennessee football game or when she would come to Indianapolis to see Tamika Catchings play."

Summitt, the winningest coach in Division I college basketball history who helped boost the women's game to the big time in a 38-year career at Tennessee, has died. She was 64.

READ MORE | Celebration of Life service for Pat Summitt planned for July 14

Manning played football at Tennessee, leading the Volunteers to the 1997 SEC championship his senior year.

"She was one of the people I consulted with following my junior year when I was deciding whether to turn pro early or stay in college. She gave me some very valuable advice during that time. My teammates and I went to a lot of Lady Vols games when we were in school, and I really enjoyed watching her teams play."

The recently retired Denver Broncos quarterback says he will "miss her dearly, and I am honored to call her my friend. My thoughts and prayers are with Tyler and their entire family."

UTC Vice Chancellor & Director of Athletics David Blackburn:

“Pat Summitt was a champion at life. For more than 20 years, I witnessed her greatness on a daily basis and I can only describe her impact as profound. Her eight national championships, 1,098 wins and 100%graduation rate solidifies her place, not only as one of the greatest coaches of all time, but also as an icon transcending her sport and an inspiration to us all.

READ MORE | Pat Summitt: A look back at her life and career

“Fittingly so, Coach Summitt saved her best work for her final opponent, staring down early onset dementia as only she could, courageously sharing her battle with the public so that millions of people could join her huddle and work as a team towards finding a cure for such a terrible disease. My thoughts and prayers are with R.B., Tyler and all of her loved ones. We honor her legacy by carrying the fight forward and finishing her greatest work.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pat Summitt. Basketball has lost a legend, and Tennessee has lost one of its most beloved daughters.

“There is perhaps no one who left a more indelible mark on his or her profession than Coach Summitt. Through her 38 years as head coach of the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers, she amassed a historic record of achievement and blazed a trail for women across our country. The impact she had on her players, the University of Tennessee, the Knoxville community, and the game of basketball will be felt for years to come. I join all Tennesseans today in celebrating her life and extend my thoughts and prayers to her son, Tyler, the Lady Vol family, and all those who were touched by her remarkable life.”

Bishop Richard F. Stika, Diocese of Knoxville:

"Pat Summitt's character, and the ethics that defined her life and her career, made her one of those special human beings that was admired worldwide. We should all take comfort knowing that those traits have now opened a door for her to everlasting peace in heaven; and I have no doubt, in the presence of Jesus, that Pat is now free of the pain she has suffered these past few years. God bless her, her family, and all those many players, coaches, colleagues and friends who Pat Summitt influenced in such a positive way throughout her wonderfully fulfilling life."

Former UT football coach, Phillip Fullmer:

"Pat Summitt was many things to many people. Pat was a great person, loving mother, passionate coach, and loyal friend. We shared a lot of years working together and spreading the word about Tennessee Athletics. We had wonderful personal times talking about life, our respective teams, or helping each other recruit. Her legacy as a basketball coach is iconic, but her greatest legacy may well be through The Pat Summitt Foundation and her role in leading the battle against Alzheimer's!

"VIcky and I are grateful for Pat's friendship, and with two Lady Vols in our family, we are appreciative of the opportunities she gave to so many young women."

Butch Jones, UT Football coach:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Pat Summitt. I had the privilege of spending time with Pat during my first year at Tennessee, and those are conversations I will cherish forever. When you think of all the great coaches in all sports, Pat Summittis at the top of that list.

"As a coach, I stand in awe of Pat and what she accomplished on and off the court. She is someone I admired when I decided I wanted to get into coaching. You study all the great coaches, the traits that made them successful, and you try to incorporate those into your own program and teams. She demanded excellence and her teams played to her personality.

"It was about more than basketball for her, it was about life. She wanted every player that left the program to be prepared for the next stage of their life. Every player received a degree, and that was as important to her as any win on the court. She wouldn't settle for anything but the best effort on the court and in the classroom."

David Gregory, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor:

"All of us in the Tennessee Board of Regents system are deeply saddened by the loss of one of Tennessee’s greatest icons. While Pat Summit was known for her incredible accomplishments as the coach of the women’s basketball team at the University of Tennessee -- winning more games than any Division I coach male or female -- it was her dedication to helping her players succeed in the classroom and graduate that ensures her legacy extends far beyond the scoreboard. We extend our condolences to her family and the University of Tennessee, and we share in the grief of a state that lost a legend last night.”

President Barack Obama: