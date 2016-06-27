Gov. Haslam joins in prayer for Pat Summitt
NASHVILLE (Knoxville News Sentinel) — Gov. Bill Haslam added his prayers Monday to others concerned about the health of former University of Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt.
Summitt, 64, is suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's disease, and she is "struggling" as her family, friends and former players rally around her, according to source familiar with her condition.
"I join every Tennessean in praying for Pat," Haslam said.
"When you think of a list of great Tennesseans over history, I don't know what the numbering is but Pat's at the very top of that list in terms of changing not just the game of basketball but the impact on the world.