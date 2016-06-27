NASHVILLE (Knoxville News Sentinel) — Gov. Bill Haslam added his prayers Monday to others concerned about the health of former University of Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt.

Summitt, 64, is suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's disease, and she is "struggling" as her family, friends and former players rally around her, according to source familiar with her condition.

"I join every Tennessean in praying for Pat," Haslam said.